× Expand courtesy Common Chord Common Chord (left to right): Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer.

Concerts on Esser Square series (outdoors).

media release: Common Chord is an acoustic powerhouse, comprised of a rare combination of vocal, instrumental, songwriting and composing/arranging skills. You'll hear both original tunes and delightful covers drawn from many styles including folk, swing, rock and pop, roots/country, standards, and more, showcasing full vocal harmonies and artistic arrangements using guitars, bass, mandolin, viola, clarinets, and sometimes a few others.