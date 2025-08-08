Common Chord

Crossroads Coffeehouse, Cross Plains 2020 Main St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528

Concerts on Esser Square series (outdoors between Crossroads Coffeehouse and Creekside Scoop; iIndoors if rain.)

media release: Common Chord is an acoustic powerhouse...a rare combination of vocal, instrumental, songwriting and composing/arranging skills. You'll hear both original tunes and delightful covers drawn from many styles including folk, swing, rock and pop, roots/country, standards, and more, showcasing full four-part vocal harmonies and artistic arrangements using guitars, bass, mandolin, viola, clarinets, and sometimes a few other instruments. See https://www.commonchord.us for more.

