Common Chord

Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join us in the nave at Grace Church on the Capitol Square for our first in-person concert since February 2020! 116 West Washington Ave - Enter through the big red doors under the tower. ADA-accessible entrance is available via the courtyard entrance on W Wash.

Common Chord - "From folk to swing and lots in between... Originals and unique covers highlighting vocal harmonies and varied instrumentation."

Safety: Compliance with public health guidelines is our top priority! Visit gracepresents.org for a detailed list of the safety protocols we'll be following at our live concerts.

Upcoming concerts: A complete announcement of Grace Presents concerts for Fall 2021 is forthcoming in the next email. Stay tuned!

Info

Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Common Chord - 2020-08-21 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Common Chord - 2020-08-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Common Chord - 2020-08-21 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Common Chord - 2020-08-21 12:00:00 ical