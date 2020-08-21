× Expand courtesy Common Chord Common Chord (left to right): Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer.

press release: Join us in the nave at Grace Church on the Capitol Square for our first in-person concert since February 2020! 116 West Washington Ave - Enter through the big red doors under the tower. ADA-accessible entrance is available via the courtyard entrance on W Wash.

Common Chord - "From folk to swing and lots in between... Originals and unique covers highlighting vocal harmonies and varied instrumentation."

Safety: Compliance with public health guidelines is our top priority! Visit gracepresents.org for a detailed list of the safety protocols we'll be following at our live concerts.

Upcoming concerts: A complete announcement of Grace Presents concerts for Fall 2021 is forthcoming in the next email. Stay tuned!