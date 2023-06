× Expand courtesy Common Chord Common Chord (left to right): Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer.

media release: Common Chord is an Americana/Folk ensemble based on Madison, performing originals and unique/eclectic covers with appeal to all ages. Their repertoire highlights full harmony arrangements accompanied by various instruments including guitars, bass, fiddle, clarinet, mandolin, and more.

New location! Hop Garden Brewing & Tap Room is now pouring craft beer and more in Evansville. Music is held outdoors in the beer garden (or indoors if rain).