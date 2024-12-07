Common Chord, Nelson Graham

× Expand courtesy Common Chord Common Chord (from left): Bruce Buttel, Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer. Common Chord (from left): Bruce Buttel, Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer.

media release: Start the holiday season on a festive note! Local Americana group Common Chord continues their annual tradition of hosting a benefit concert of classic and original holiday tunes while raising funds for a local nonprofit organization.

This year’s show will benefit and be held at Arbor Good Neighbor House, 2509 McDivitt Road, Madison, 53713, on Saturday, December 7, starting at 7:00 pm. Food and snacks will be available with a donation at 6:30 pm. The guest act, Nelson Graham, is a gifted songwriter, acoustic guitarist and true entertainer with a knack for turning everyday life into poignancy, beauty and humor.

Admission is simply a donation to Arbor Good Neighbor House at the door or at agnh.org. Arbor Good Neighbor House (AGNH), a 501(c)(3), offers a welcome space where neighbors gather to create a supportive community.

Since 2013, Arbor Good Neighbor House (formerly Arbor Covenant Church) has partnered with two local nonprofits to house and staff the Good Neighbors Personal Essentials Pantry. Laundry detergent, diapers, menstruation care products, toilet paper, personal care and cleaning supplies are distributed weekly at no cost to local families facing challenging times. Over 580 households are served annually by the Good Neighbors Personal Essentials Pantry.

In addition, AGNH is home to Creek Day School, providing year-round early childhood education to a diverse population of 25+ children per year. AGNH assists local refugee groups to resettle and integrate members of the Madison refugee community and provides space for other local groups to me. A 16-plot community garden and recreational space for neighbors to use and enjoy is located on the AGNH grounds. AGNH is 100% volunteer run.

"While it can be especially true for our vulnerable neighbors, all of us need ways to connect to resources and each other. The Arbor Good Neighbor House exists to help make those connections,” explained Peter Morris, AGNH executive director.

Host group Common Chord performs originals from three writers in the group plus their spin on tunes from The Grateful Dead, Traveling Wilburys, Paul Simon, Gershwin, Tom Waits, Bonnie Raitt, The Beatles and more. Their unique harmony-packed arrangements are backed by a soundscape that includes a variety of instruments.

Regular group members are Michael Bryant, Tracy Jane Comer, Bruce Buttel, Delores Jenison, and Faye Bruggink. The group has published two full-length albums; a self-titled release in 2017 and a follow-up in 2020 entitled Dig A Little Deeper, plus a Christmas EP released in 2022. The group will release their full-length Christmas CD this season; limited copies will be available at the show. All CD sales will benefit Arbor Good Neighbor House. For more about Common Chord visit commonchord.us

Nelson Graham has a number of published recordings which include his delightful originals as well as artfully arranged covers, with a number of local guest artists. More about Nelson at nelsongrahammusic.com

The holiday benefit concert starts t 7 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Arbor Good Neighbor House, 2509 McDivitt Road, Madison, 53713.