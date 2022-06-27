Common Chord
Mazomanie Performing Arts Pavilion 116 Brodhead St., Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
×
courtesy Common Chord
Common Chord (left to right): Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer.
press release: Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a Rural Musicians Forum concert in the beautiful Unity Chapel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The Chapel is located at 6597 County Hwy T, Spring Green. Admission is by free will offering, with a suggested donation of $15.
Info
Mazomanie Performing Arts Pavilion 116 Brodhead St., Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
Music