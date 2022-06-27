× Expand courtesy Common Chord Common Chord (left to right): Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer.

press release: Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a Rural Musicians Forum concert in the beautiful Unity Chapel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The Chapel is located at 6597 County Hwy T, Spring Green. Admission is by free will offering, with a suggested donation of $15.