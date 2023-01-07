media release: Common Chord debuts at the Spring Green General Store! Stop in for some harmony-driven acoustic music sure to warm your soul on a winter's day. Common Chord features four singers and lots of instruments (guitars, bass, fiddle, clarinet, mandolin), performing originals and our own arrangements of select covers from the likes of Tom Waits, The Beatles, Paul Simon, Grateful Dead....flavors of folk, rock, country, blues, swing and more. Visit commonchord.us for full details.