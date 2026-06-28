× Expand courtesy Common Chord Common Chord (from left): Bruce Buttel, Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer. Common Chord (from left): Bruce Buttel, Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer.

media release: 2026 is the first year of the Cross Plains Parks & Recreation Department Summer Concert Series, held in H.M. Zander Park under the Lions Legacy Pavilion from 3-5pm. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, your family and friends, and join us! Our line up includes:

June 28 - People with Strings

July 19 - All That Jazz Combo

August 16 - Common Chord will perform for the first annual Cross Plains summer music series! The show will be under the Lions Legacy Pavilion in Zander Park from 3-5pm. Bring a chair, bring something to munch on, or buy something from a local business.

Free and family friendly. Common Chord is a powerhouse ensemble blending exceptional singing and playing with sophisticated songwriting and arranging. Their shows feature original music plus fresh interpretations of tunes spanning folk, swing, rock, pop, roots/country, and standards. Rich four-part harmonies take center stage, supported by artful arrangements for guitars, bass, mandolin, viola, clarinets, and more. The result is a dynamic, genre-crossing sound that’s both engaging and unexpected. Learn more at https://www.commonchord.us

** Parking is available along Bourbon Road and on residential streets. No parking on private property or along Mill Creek Parkway. There is limited parking at the lot at the west end of Mill Creek Parkway and Main Street and we ask you to leave that parking for people with mobility issues. Thank you for considering all our community members as you come to enjoy this event!