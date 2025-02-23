RSVP for Common Connections: Celebrating Nonprofits

media release: Join Monona East Side Business Alliance on Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 4–6 PM at Waypoint Public House in Monona for Common Connections - Celebrating Nonprofits, a special happy hour dedicated to recognizing and supporting the vital work of local nonprofits.

The goal is to create a space for collaborations, knowledge-sharing, and community building as we start a new year. Whether you are a nonprofit leader, a business that partners with or wants to support nonprofits, or a community member passionate about giving back, this event is for you.

Space is limited, so RSVP by February 23, to secure your spot. There is a $10 fee to cover food, but if that is a barrier contact connect@mononaeastside.com.

For more information, contact the Monona East Side Business Alliance at connect@mononaeastside.com. Let’s celebrate the incredible role nonprofits hold and help them build stronger connections to support their missions in 2025.