Madison Common Council District 4 Alder Candidates Forum

media release: The Morgridge Center for Public Service, in partnership with the Student Voters Union of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, invite you to a Forum for Districts 2 and 4. The D2 Forum will take place on March 12 in the Pyle Center, Room 232, at 5:30pm, featuring Will Ochowicz and Matt Egerer; submit questions here. The D4 Forum will take place on March 13 in Memorial Union, TITU, at 7:00pm, featuring Mike Verveer and Eli Tsarovsky.

Offering student voters and community members an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns, these events aim to make local politics accessible. Student-organized and student-run, it is our goal to include stakeholders directly in the conversation.