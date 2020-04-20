ONLINE: Common Funds for Housing Access and Land Stewardship

press release: Monday, 4/20, 6-8pm CDT,

Action Jam meets Solidarity Summit: Common Funds for Housing Access and Land Stewardship Kevin Jones, co-founder of GatherLab and Star Finance and pioneer in new cooperative finance models (Minneapolis’ Somali-American Community Can Soon Bypass the Bank to Buy Homes), Dan Cornelius (Intertribal Agriculture Council), and Olivia Williams of Madison Area Community Land Trust, Madison Community Cooperative, and innovator in cooperative land trust models, are featured guests in this combination Action Jam and Solidarity Summit, focused on how mutual aid can create real affordable, healthful housing.

