press release: Thursday February 20, 4-6pm CST - Mutual Aid Solidarity Summit #1: Common Funds This is the first in a new series for the HUMANs (Humans United in Mutual Aid Networks), our global cooperative network of which we're the founder and one of several partner sites across the globe. We'll do this series the 20th of each even-numbered month this year. The aim is to get people together locally in a few locations, while simultaneously connecting online with a structured skillshare designed to help with a specific need. This one fills the need of Madison and BC-area Mutual Aid projects who have both recently opened Common Funds and will get help from our New Zealand partners who have experience with this model. Feel free to join! In person at the Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St. Madison, or online at our regular zoom channel.