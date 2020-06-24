ONLINE: Common Good Card Orientation

press release: The community members - shoppers and vendors all - who belong to the Common Good Card community invite you to create a sustainable local economy with us and for us, the 100%.

You can join Common Good any time - the sooner the better, just click that link. And we’ll be hosting an orientation for new members on Wednesday, June 24, 5pmCDT on zoom. (more instructions here if you need them)

In a nutshell, the Common Good card is a debit card, free for everyone to use. Load money onto your card and it goes into an account where you can participate in community decisions to use that money to support local initiatives. Like a regular bank, we lend out the money while you’re not using it. Unlike a regular bank, you decide where that money goes based on our local values and priorities.

Participate in Common Good card and support your community --

You add money, you get credit, the community fund grows and credit circulates, supporting businesses, which ensure a healthy and sustainable local economy.

The Common Good Card is your opportunity to create a real economic impact where it is the most important: in your community.

Deposit any amount in your account, no minimums

Deposits are immediately available, no restrictions

Use the Common Good card at participating vendors on site and online, no fees, no interest.

Use tools such as automatic dollar round-up to easily increase deposits

Participants’ funds are held in a FDIC-insured common fund which is available to Common Good members for credit and emergencies.

Common fund money is also available for community investments – which are democratically selected by Common Good participants.

Please join us to see how!

We’re hosting this as a project of the Madison MAN Cooperative, pioneer site of Humans United in Mutual Aid Networks (HUMANs)

Hope you can join. If you can’t but would like a different orientation time, reply to let me know. We’re happy to accommodate you! and feel free to join in any of the other learning/sharing opportunities you find at our calendar.