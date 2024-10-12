media release: Common Ground is the highly anticipated sequel to the juggernaut success documentary, Kiss the Ground, which touched over 1 billion people globally and inspired the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to put $20 billion toward soil health.

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Check In - Sponsors/Vendors in Lakeside Terrace: Enjoy samples and products from local Farmers, restaurants & vendors. Merchandise RAFFLE every 15 minutes from 10am to 3pm from our Great Sponsors !

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Common Ground Screening

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Q & A Panel