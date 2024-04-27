media release: First Friday Film: Common Ground

Come join us for the first Wisconsin screening of Common Ground at First Unitarian Society in Madison. This in-person event is a great opportunity to enjoy a thought-provoking film in good company. Bring your friends and make it a movie night to remember!

Common Ground is a new film about how regenerating the world’s soils has the potential to rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems, and create abundant food supplies. This film explains why transitioning to regenerative agriculture could be key in rehabilitating the planet while simultaneously invigorating a new sense of hope and inspiration in viewers.

People are calling Common Ground “The Most Important Film You’ll Ever Watch”-- which is a really big claim. But it just may be true.

After the film, we will be joined by Larry Johnson, Lead for the Dane County Farmer's Market, for a short discussion.