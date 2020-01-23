Common Sense Self-Defense

press release: Learn basic, easy-to-remember self-defense skills for adults at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, January 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jeff Christensen, owner and chief instructor at Karate America Verona, will teach simple, non-strenuous defense techniques for beginners, and how to plan for when and where to use them. Christensen is a 7th Degree Black Belt in America Style Karate and has been training in the martial arts for 34 years.

This class is for adults of all ages. Participants should wear comfortable clothing. Registration is required (Free) and class size is limited to 30 participants.To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.