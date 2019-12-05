Common Wealth Development 40th Anniversary Celebration

press release: Join us in celebrating 40 years of Common Wealth Development and the amazing people who shape our past, present, and future.

Our 40th anniversary is an important time for us to reflect on all that the Common Wealth Development community has been able to accomplish, and to prepare ourselves for the important work ahead. We could never have gotten to this place without the dedication and commitment of the thousands of people who have been connected to Common Wealth Development as tenants, job-seekers, small businesses, staff, board members, volunteers, funders, colleagues and residents who have championed our work and mission.

Let's all celebrate together! It will be a festive evening of fun and community, with great food, beverages, music, and silent auction. To us, community is a verb. It's a process, a conversation, a dialogue, a celebration!

To 40 years! And to 40 more!

If you have any questions about the event or how to register, please contact 40th@cwd.org or call Karen, Fund Development Director, at (608) 256 - 3527 x 34.

Thank you for your response and support. We are truly grateful for the support and dedication of everyone who has been part of our journey. We look forward to seeing you at the 40th Anniversary Celebration Dinner at the Brink Lounge!