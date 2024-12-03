media release: Join us for Crossroads of Ideas: Communicating through Creativity, a dynamic fireside chat that explores the intersection of art and science in shaping perspectives and values. Featuring Nan Li, an expert in science communication who leverages art to inform and influence public opinion; Casey Fletcher, who focuses on culture, justice, and diversity through creative expression; and mural artist Sonya Sankaran, who bridges the gap by using art as a medium to illuminate scientific concepts. Together, they’ll dive into how creative approaches can deepen our understanding and appreciation of the world around us.

We value inclusion and access for all participants. If you would like to request reasonable accommodations to enhance your participation experience, please email idhub@wid.wisc.edu no later than 2 weeks prior to the event. This event is wheelchair accessible.