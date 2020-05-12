ONLINE: Communicating with Clarity to Build Trust During COVID-19

press release: At the beginning of any challenge, good leaders can rally the troops to do what needs to be done. This is also true when the end is in sight. You gain momentum as you get closer to the goal. But that sticky middle is tough. It's like trying to run in two feet of mud through the bramble patch in the woods. It's just not easy. But when we do the work and learn to communicate with clarity, we'll find ourselves on the other side stronger than we were before.

Join us tomorrow and learn how to make it to the other side! We'll share our 7-step crisis communications guide and our special guest, Tom Still from the Wisconsin Technology Council, will answer questions like:

How do I approach angel and venture capitalists during this time?

I never spent much time networking before … how can I get back in the game when we’re all quarantined?

Again, this communications workshop will be more focused on technology. We are co-hosting it with the Wisconsin Technology Council, the science and technology advisor to the Governor and the Legislature. Launched in 2001, the Tech Council was created by a bipartisan act of the governor and the Legislature. It is an independent, non-profit, and non-partisan board with members from tech companies, venture capital firms, higher education, research institutions, government, and law.

Despite the twin health and economic crises, people are strikingly optimistic that long-term, positive change will emerge. More than two-thirds of respondents of the Edelman spring 2020 survey say they believe the pandemic will result in valuable innovations and improvements in how we work, live, and treat each other. It’s now up to the four institutions—government, business, media, and NGOs—to deliver on expectations and build a more resilient system for the future.

Join us! Tuesday, May 12, at 2:00 p.m. CT

You will learn the 7 Steps to successfully navigate a crisis. As a bonus, we'll also share with you some guidelines on how to work with the press.

What You'll Learn:

The 7 Steps in Crisis Communications Planning

The importance of staying calm

The Four Question Test

The #1 Goal During a Crisis

A Process for Determining Who Needs to Be Communicated With During a Crisis

And More!

Invite colleagues, partners, boards, and others to join us.

Meet the Presenters

Laura Gallagher is the 2019 SBA's Women in Business Champion of the Year and President and Owner of The Creative Company, a firm she founded over 30 years ago. She is one of fewer than 100 women who have been recognized as a State of Wisconsin Trailblazer. She's the author of "#180in120 - How to Recharge Your Business in 120 Days". She is a 2017 graduate of Babson College's 10KSB program for entrepreneurs and the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City program. She is a Rotarian and active in many business organizations. Her agency has been a finalist for the Torch Award for Business Ethics and Integrity from the Better Business Bureau where she was also recognized as one of 7 leading women in Wisconsin.

Tom Still is president of the Wisconsin Technology Council and a former newspaper editor and continues to write for more than two-dozen publications. He serves on the Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment, the UW System Business Council, and advisory boards for the UW-Madison College of Engineering and the WiSys Technology Foundation. Tom is a lecturer in the UW-Madison CALS. He was a 2008 winner of Madison Magazine’s Best of Madison Business award and was named to InBusiness magazine’s 2010 Executive Hall of Fame. Tom was named “Communicator of the Year” by the Public Relations Society of America/Wisconsin in 2012.

Madison Lee is a Producer and Publicist at The Creative Company. Before starting a career in Public Relations she was a TV News Producer for Hearst and Sinclair Television Stations. Her accomplishments include a recent Gold MarCom Award in the category of Nonprofit Video Production, an AP News Award, and an Emmy Nomination. Madison graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a Journalism degree focused in Broadcast News.