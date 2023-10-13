Communication Fifth Annivesary Fundraiser

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join Communication in celebrating our fifth year of life as an organization! The event will include:

• Interactive ART activity

• SILENT AUCTION!

• VIDEO! Projections by Heidi E Johnson

• MUSIC! The Five Mod Four, Gentle Brontosaurus

Tickets will be sliding scale, $15-40. Ticket link here.

*MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES*

Accessibility notes: ALL has three floors that can be accessed by stairs or elevators shared with the parking garage. Learn more about the building and parking options here: https://artlitlab.org/about-all/planning-your-visit

