Communication Fifth Annivesary Fundraiser
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join Communication in celebrating our fifth year of life as an organization! The event will include:
• Interactive ART activity
• SILENT AUCTION!
• VIDEO! Projections by Heidi E Johnson
• MUSIC! The Five Mod Four, Gentle Brontosaurus
Tickets will be sliding scale, $15-40. Ticket link here.
*MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES*
------------------------------------
Accessibility notes: ALL has three floors that can be accessed by stairs or elevators shared with the parking garage. Learn more about the building and parking options here: https://artlitlab.org/about-all/planning-your-visit