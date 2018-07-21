Communication Grand Opening

press release: Please join the team at Communication as we open our doors wide with our first children's focused performer, a workshop meant to stir your head and heart, our first art exhibition, a fully stocked shop with tons of local art, and culminating in some incredible music.

10am - Kids Show with Jesse Laz-Hirsch

ALL DAY - Community chalk drawing project

2-4pm - Art workshop with Rachal Duggan

4-7pm - Interactive Art Opening

7-10pm - Esmé Patterson with opener William Z. Villain

10am KIDS MUSIC SHOW with Jesse Laz-Hirsch

Jesse Laz-Hirsch will sing songs from his recent youth focused record.

ALL DAY: Fill our parking lot with messages and drawing about what communication means to you! Chalk will be provided, but we hope you'll bring inspiration.

2-4pm ART WORKSHOP: Illustration Therapy for Artists

Join illustrator, Rachal Duggan, in a workshop centered around capturing the highs and lows of being a creative person by putting pen to paper. Guided exercises will include writing, drawing, storytelling and creating tools for productivity to help you after the session. All walks of life are welcome.

Tickets for the art workshop can be purchased here: https://communicationmadison.com/new-products/illustration-therapy-for-artists-with-rachal-duggan-1

4-7pm ART OPENING

At Communication's Soft Open, we asked visitors about the problems facing the local community, and how art functions in their lives. In our first exhibition, we present the responses, and invite our guests to help us brainstorm how we, as an organization and all of us as a community, can start to solve the problems that exist. Be ready to draw, write and discuss.

7pm - MAIN MUSICAL EVENT

Denver, CO’s Esmé Patterson has been making waves all around the country since going solo in 2012 (she was previously in Denver-based Paper Bird). Her voice is smooth and sweet when she wants it to be, and then fully rock and roll when you least expect it. Each of Patterson’s songs listens like and intensely personal diary entry, and you’ll likely find yourself relating to all of them with wide-eyed wonder.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MYcKEi8zZs

William Z. Villain opens for Esmé Patterson. Originally from Wisconsin, William Z Villain, a true cat lover, organic marketer in his spare time, plays music with influences as varied as Rebetiko, Afro Cuban music and blues.

Tickets for the musical portion of the evening can be purchased here: https://communicationmadison.com/new-products/pre-order-tickets

Communication is a space designed to foster a vibrant creative community. We are committed to curating an ideal space for all artists with a focus on music, video/film, installation, and performance art.

The venue is all ages and sober.