Communication: Meaningful Connections reception

media release: Communication is proud to announce Communication: Meaningful Connections, a group exhibition exploring a multitude of aspects of the theme ‘communication’ with Madison-area artists. The exhibition opens 3pm on Saturday May 28, 2022 at 2645 Milwaukee Street, Madison, Wisconsin.

Communication: Meaningful Connections brings together diverse artwork addressing Communication’s namesake through themes of connection, community, body language, symbols and colors, and miscommunication/silencing. While successful communication connects people together and can provide a sense of belonging and understanding that fosters relationships and develops supportive communities, recent times highlight that not all are heard and reveals the detriments of miscommunication and silence.

From drawings and paintings to sculptures and sound art, the variety of media reflects the various methods of communication. The opening reception and first week of the exhibition will have a special animated installation by the Marie Christine Kohler Fellows at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery: Hong Huo and Kushin Mukherjee.

The exhibit is on display through Aug. 21. Current shop hours are Fridays 11am to 3pm and Saturdays 10am to 6pm.

Communication is an arts and music nonprofit based in Madison, Wisconsin. An all volunteer run space, we are dedicated to fostering a vibrant creative community, curating an all ages sober space for all forms of artistic expression. Communication provides a space for local and Wisconsin area artists to sell and exhibit artwork as well as a performing space for local musicians, comedians, and poets. We also house our own Print Collective while offering a variety of arts programming like our Justice Club. Find more information about Communication at www.communicationmadison.com.