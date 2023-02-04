Communication Pop-up Shop

media release: Communication's shop full of local art will be Popping-up in the Canvas at Garver Feed Mill on Saturdays in February, at the same time as the Dane County Farmers Market. Pick up fresh produce as well as local art, all in one stop!

Pop-up hours will be 8am-12pm each Saturday. Local artist Audifax, who is exhibiting in the Canvas gallery right now, will also be present!

*Masks are not required at Garver Feed Mill but we encourage you to wear them and keep our community safe!

https://www.facebook.com/events/681620756996066/681620770329398/