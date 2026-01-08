Communication Volunteer Information Session

media release: Vol-curious? Save the date for an information session with Communication’s volunteer coordinator!

Are you a fan of Communication and what we offer? Do you believe in our mission to support accessibility within creative space, and equity for all? Are you ready and willing to dedicate time and energy to keep our space running? We are looking to rebuild our community volunteer base at the Roundhouse location at 1741 Commercial Avenue!

Join us for an informational session to see if we’re a good fit.