Communication Volunteer Orientation & Thank You Party
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Are you interested in volunteering in a nonprofit, sober venue and arts space? Or are you one of our already experienced, stellar volunteers? If you answer yes to either of those questions, these two events are for you!
On Sunday, January 19, we will go over the history of Communication, how you can help as a volunteer, and enjoy a little time hanging out with current volunteers while we thank them! There will be snacks. :)
The meeting Sunday, February 2 will be focused on actual trainings with the founders of the space. You'll train on the specific role you want to play. More snacks.