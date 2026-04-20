Communities Not Cages: National Day of Action to Stop ICE Warehouse Detention

media release: Join us outside as part of a nationwide day of action to oppose the Trump administration's expansion of ICE warehouse detention and its attack on the due process rights of immigrants and all Americans.

The Department of Homeland Security is moving to lock thousands of people in massive detention warehouses — disappearing them from their families, their lawyers, and their communities. We're taking to the streets to make clear that stands for dignity, justice, and the rule of law.

We'll gather to:

Show visible, public opposition to ICE detention expansion and the criminalization of immigration

Stand in solidarity with detained immigrants and the communities fighting to protect them

Demand that our elected officials defend due process for everyone

Bring a sign. Bring your neighbors. Bring your voice.

This action is part of the Communities Not Cages National Day of Action organized by the Disappeared In America campaign and partners including Detention Watch Network, Public Citizen, The Workers Circle, MoveOn and many others.

A core principle behind all Disappeared In America events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.