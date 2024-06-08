Community 608 Day Workout

media release: Get outside and join the Transformation Center for a fun, energizing "608 DAY" workout at Elver Park! We'll start at 7:30am (meet at the shelter) and do a 45-minute trainer-led total body workout.

- What to bring: water bottle, yoga mat and a set of dumbbells if you have them, outdoor tennis shoes

- This class is for both members and non-members of the Transformation Center and is completely FREE. Bring your friends and family - the more, the merrier!

- In case of bad weather, check our Facebook page to see if we're still on or need to reschedule.

HOSTED BY: Transformation Center

7878 Big Sky Drive, Madison, WI 53719

608-841-1002

tcmadison.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/910991474046266/