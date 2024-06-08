Community 608 Day Workout
Elver Park 1250 McKenna Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Get outside and join the Transformation Center for a fun, energizing "608 DAY" workout at Elver Park! We'll start at 7:30am (meet at the shelter) and do a 45-minute trainer-led total body workout.
- What to bring: water bottle, yoga mat and a set of dumbbells if you have them, outdoor tennis shoes
- This class is for both members and non-members of the Transformation Center and is completely FREE. Bring your friends and family - the more, the merrier!
- In case of bad weather, check our Facebook page to see if we're still on or need to reschedule.
HOSTED BY: Transformation Center
7878 Big Sky Drive, Madison, WI 53719
608-841-1002
tcmadison.com