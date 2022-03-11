Community Action Coalition Grand Opening

media release: Since 1966 Community Action Coalition (CAC) has been focused on one mission- the eradication of poverty. This year CAC has decided to rebrand as part of its strategic effort to raise up the voices of those living in poverty. “We want our clients and local families to not just have a seat at the table but to drive needed community transformation” explains Amber Duddy, CAC Executive Director.

Big changes for the agency include taking on the administration rental assistance through Dane CORE 2.0 a collaborative effort with the city of Madison, Dane County, Urban Triage and Tenant Resource Center. Since the Dane CORE 2.0 program launched on November 1, 2021, CAC has distributed $9,341,433 in Rental Assistance to City of Madison tenants. At the event Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will share exciting news related additional rental assistance funds becoming available to City of Madison tenants.

Community Action Coalition’s (CAC) new office is located at 4101 E. Towne Blvd. in Madison, Wisconsin. On Friday, March 11th at 10am CAC is inviting community members, clients and the press to join us for Grand Opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony. Speaking at the event will be Dane County Executive, Joe Parisi; City of Madison Mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway; WISCAP Executive Director, Brad Paul; CAC Board President, Samantha Wendt; and Forward Community Investment President and CEO, Ryan Zerwer.

Following the ceremonial remarks, CAC is inviting attendees tour the new social service center and enjoy some light refreshments.

“CAC’s new office represents a fresh start for us,” said Amber Duddy, CAC’s Executive Director, “we know we have to step in where others step out. This is why our focus is so broad. Poverty doesn’t just show up as food or housing security- it’s a complicated web of issues people face on a daily basis.”

Forward Community Investment financed the mortgage for the purchase and renovations of new social service center. Operation Fresh Start (OFS) and Forbair Group helped to renovate the new office space. OFS empowers emerging adults on a path to self-sufficiency through education, mentoring and employment training. Members of their advanced-level Construction Graduate Crew worked on the interior demolition process, plus installed drywall, cabinets, and countertops.

“Operation Fresh Start loves community collaboration projects like this, where our participants gain hands-on construction experience while understanding that their hard work will make a positive difference in our community,” said OFS Executive Director Greg Markle. “OFS is proud to play a role in making this updated, more accessible space come to life.”

CAC will use the facility as the Dane County social service center and their administrative offices. This new building is more accessible by bus, walkable for clients and will help the agency redistribute funding from operations toward direct service programs.

CAC’s scope of work is intentionally broad so that we can do the most good. We are hard working professionals- many of whom are veterans or have lived experiences in poverty- who use a targeted approach to treat people with respect and help them live with dignity. CAC works alongside people with lived experiences in poverty to create a more equitable system- from the inside out.

Location: 4101 E. Towne Blvd, Madison WI 53704

The ribbon cutting will be held outside, weather dependent. We will begin the official ceremony at 10:15am