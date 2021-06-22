media release: In its ongoing efforts to re-imagine public safety, the City of Madison is planning a virtual public information session to seek public input on an innovative new pilot program called CARES.

The City’s Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services (CARES) program will address mental health 911 calls for service through an innovative new mobile unit modeled after the CAHOOTS program of Eugene, Oregon and the STAR program of Denver, Colorado.

The CARES team will consist of a community paramedic and a crisis worker who will undertake continuous education for cultural competency and deescalation best practices, on top of their ongoing professional development in their respective areas.

On June 22 at 7 p.m., the City will host a virtual public information session about the forthcoming CARES program. This public information session will be an opportunity for residents to learn the details of the initiative before the program launches and give feedback for program development.

REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE . You will receive an email with the Zoom link to the meeting.

Questions and comments can be directed to Deputy Mayor Reuben Sanon, rsanon@cityofmadison.com.