Community Art Exhibit

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin 53705

media release: This exhibit will celebrate the talents of our community members – people from the Friends of Wisdom Prairie, Sunday Assembly, Oblates, the Center for Clergy Renewal, Donors, Volunteers, Retreatants, Board members, the Sisters and Coworkers.

Reception: Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 10:15 am (after worship).

Gallery Viewing: July 16 - September 16, 2024.

Art Exhibits & Events
608-831-9305
