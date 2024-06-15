media release: Located on the third floor gallery of 100 S Baldwin St in Madison, this community art show features the work of over 50 local artists of all ages, from emerging and amateur artists to award winning professionals. Works in this exhibition showcase the wealth of creativity and imagination in our community. Free and open to the public, please join us for an opening reception Friday June 14 5 - 8pm. The gallery will be open to visitors Saturday, June 15, 12-5pm, Sunday, June 16, 12-5pm, Thursday, June 20, 4-7pm, Saturday June 22, 12-5pm, and Sunday, June 23, 12-5pm. If you’d like to arrange a visit to the gallery outside of these hours, contact exhibition director, Loran Schultz, communityartshow2024@gmail.com and we will do our best to accommodate your visit.