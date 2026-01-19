Community Art Swap
to
Waunakee Library 201 N. Madison St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Help us keep art supplies out of landfills and into new loving homes! Bring new or gently used art supplies (paint, yarn, canvases, jewelry making supplies, anything goes!) and swap them for something new!
Can't make the swap, but still want to contribute? We are accepting donations of all art supplies leading up to the event.
