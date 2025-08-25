Community Banners Reminding Us That: The Sun Will Find Us

media release: Jennifer Bastian, artist-in-residence states: “The community in our physical vicinity is the community we have to rely on to keep each other safe, to make change, and lean on in a crisis. How do we connect to them more at a time when we are increasingly isolated from each other?”

This site-specific work is being created with the assistance of many community members as a part of the Thurber Studio Artist-in-Residence program. You will be able to view the work throughout the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood later this Fall from late September to mid November. There’s still time to stop by (3325 Thurber Ave) to join in this creative community effort! Come for 10 minutes or stay for a few hours. No sewing experience is required. Upcoming dates:

Friday, August 22, 9:00am-3:00pm

Monday, August 25, 10:00am-3:00pm

Wednesday, August 27, 10:00am-3:00pm

Friday, September 5, 9:00am-3:00pm

Monday, September 8, 9:00am-3:00pm

Please note: One or more individuals in this small space are immunocompromised. For that reason, we are requesting all attendees kindly mask before entering. Free masks available at Thurber for all visitors.