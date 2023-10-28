Community Barn Dance

media release: Folklore Village is hosting a special community dance on Saturday, October 28 at 7:30pm. We are lucky to be joined by dance teachers from across the U.S. and Canada who will lead us in their favorite International and American folk dances. These leaders are gathering at Folklore Village for four days of dance sharing, singing, conversation, and networking at the 24th annual Pourparler. The last time the Pourparler met at Folklore Village was in 2014. Join us for a festive evening of dance and music. No experience, partner, or special costume required. All ages are welcome!

Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors and teens, $5 kids (under 5 are free). Family admission is capped at $25.

Note: There is NOT a potluck scheduled with this event; the event begins with dancing at 7:30pm.