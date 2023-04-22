RSVP for Community & Belonging

media release: Are you seeking community? In this women’s retreat find community with other women as you share stories and questions from your spiritual journey. Spend 24 hours in the company of women in the rhythm of prayer, reflection and sharing. Includes an overnight, lunch and dinner on Saturday and lunch on Sunday, communal prayer, Ecumenical Eucharist, lectio divina (prayerful reading of Scripture). You will have time for yourself and time for group sharing. Leave with a sense of belonging.

Single women 20-45 are invited to register.