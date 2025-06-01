Community Bike Ride

media release: Join us to celebrate the beginning of Bike Week!

The slow-paced bike ride will start and end at Stone Horse Green. The approximately 5 mile ride will leave around 3pm and arrive back around 4pm. After the ride, a BRT bus will be parked next to the Green from 4pm to 5pm for individuals to see the new busses and for a demonstration on how to load a bike onto and off of the bus