press release: As a closing celebration for the Caja de visiones exhibition, MMoCA is having a FREE Community Cartonera Workshop in the Museum Lobby. Learn how to make cartoneras, small, colorful publications made with recycled paper and customized cardboard covers.

Attendees have the potential to win an exhibition catalog for Caja de visiones! Please scroll down to the Giveaway: Free Exhibition Catalog section for more information on how to enter the giveaway.

Those with reservations can come anytime between 1-3 PM.

Admission to the workshop is free. Reservations are highly suggested to guarantee admission, due to limited capacity. Masks are required for this event.

In addition to advance spots reserved through Eventbrite, walk-ins will like be available the day of, but you may be asked to explore the galleries until a spot opens up. Please call (608) 257-0158 if you want to check availability.

if you want to check availability. Please cancel your reservation if you are unable to make it so that someone else may reserve a spot.

Cartonera workshops are an intersection between social movement, artistic interventions, and community projects. Axolote is a Madison-based cartonera which has held cartonera workshops focusing on human rights violations. For this workshop, we focus on our identities. Our identities are not static, but rather ever-changing based on our experiences as we move through the world. We will ask: “Who am I now? ¿Quién soy ahorita?” As a way to reflect on ourselves during these trying times of the Pandemic. We will identify who we are and how we feel at this moment in our life & create art for the cover of our books.

Cartoneras repurpose materials, striving for zero waste. They started in Argentina, using recycled cardboard when the economic crisis hit. During Axolote Cartonera we have managed to scavenge materials from old MMoCA art projects, cardboard boxes from the Museum’s staff online shopping and moving, and old art supplies.

Axolote Cartonera is guided by Dr. Beltran Minehan (she/her/ella), Artist Nadya Mariam (they/them/elle), and PhD candidate Denise Castillo (she/her/ella). And you, the artist transforming your book.

Caja de visiones: Arte moderno y contemporáneo de México en el Medio Oeste de los Estados Unidos is on view through January 23, 2022. Admission to the Museum is free.

Here's a chance to take the exhibition home with you! Attendees get a chance to win a free exhibition catalog for Caja de visiones, full of colorful reproductions of the artwork featured in the exhibition. Upon entering the event, you can enter your name for the giveaway. Two giveaways will occur at 1:45 PM and another at 2:45 PM. It is your responsibility to check in at the front desk before you leave to see if you have won a catalog.

Covid Policy for Attendees