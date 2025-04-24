Community For a Cause

media release: We’re excited to share that One City Schools is partnering with Delta Beer Lab for a special fundraising event on Thursday, April 24, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM!

Join us for a fun evening of community and conversation while supporting our scholars. A portion of all sales that night will be donated to One City Schools, helping us continue our mission to transform education. Delta Beer Lab doesn't only have craft beer—they also brew their own root beer and offer take-home snacks and pizza, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

As a Wisconsin-based school, we recognize the impact of the state’s brewing industry, particularly its craft beer community. So, this fundraising event is especially special because it's about working with a local business in that industry that shares our commitment to education and wants to give back to the Greater Madison community.

So bring your friends, family, and colleagues, and let’s come together to support One City Schools. We hope to see you there!