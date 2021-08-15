Community Celebration Fair

media release: Join us for a party as we celebrate our community gathering together again. We’ll have several stage of music from The Jeds, Oxbow and Moor, the Ron Denson Band, and more. Brats and hotdogs will be provided by Little John’s with free will offering to supports their mission of feeding the hungry in our community. Grab some food, play in the bouncy house or some yard games, and dunk our pastor in the dunk tank. Hope to see you there!

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm, 8/15, at 7337 Hubbard Ave. Middleton, WI 53562