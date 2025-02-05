Community Chat: Fighting Social Isolation
Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join Goodman Community Center and a panel of local experts as they discuss how social isolation and loneliness impact older adults and those living with disabilities.
Learn what makes social isolation so dangerous and hear what Madison organizations, including Goodman Community Center, are doing to foster connection, belonging and to support wellness.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event.
Registration is required! Follow the event website link below to register.
Featuring Special Guests
- Gayle Laszewski, GCC Assistant Director of Older Adult Programs
- Jim Krueger, Executive Director of NewBridge Madison
- Jen Squire, Co-Founder and CEO of Community Living Connections
- Moderated by Garrett Tusler, Community Development Specialist, City of Madison
Did you know loneliness increases your risk of heart attack, Alzheimer's, depression, diabetes and more? The longer we spend alone, the higher the impact on our health.
Social isolation is a problem for the ages. Learn about the local fight by joining us for this special community chat.
Feb. 5
Doors open 4:30 pm. Discussion starts 5pm.