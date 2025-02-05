Community Chat: Fighting Social Isolation

media release: Join Goodman Community Center and a panel of local experts as they discuss how social isolation and loneliness impact older adults and those living with disabilities.

Learn what makes social isolation so dangerous and hear what Madison organizations, including Goodman Community Center, are doing to foster connection, belonging and to support wellness.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event.

Registration is required! Follow the event website link below to register.

Featuring Special Guests

Gayle Laszewski, GCC Assistant Director of Older Adult Programs

Jim Krueger, Executive Director of NewBridge Madison

Jen Squire, Co-Founder and CEO of Community Living Connections

Moderated by Garrett Tusler, Community Development Specialist, City of Madison

Did you know loneliness increases your risk of heart attack, Alzheimer's, depression, diabetes and more? The longer we spend alone, the higher the impact on our health.

Social isolation is a problem for the ages. Learn about the local fight by joining us for this special community chat.

Feb. 5

Doors open 4:30 pm. Discussion starts ﻿5pm.