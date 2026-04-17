Community Chat with Christopher Talton

media release: The public is invited to join Goodman Community Center for a casual gathering to meet our new president, Christopher Talton. Please join us for light refreshments and conversation at one of the following times:

Tuesday, May 19, 5:30 pm

Thursday, May 21, 9:00 am

All are welcome. Pre-registration at the links above is required to ensure we have enough refreshments and seats for everyone.

Chris joins Goodman Community Center as our new President on April 20, and he's eager to get to know the community, meet Goodman's many supporters, and learn about your hopes for Goodman's future. Please join us for a casual getting-to-know-you event with light refreshments.

There will be a brief program to learn more about Chris, following which guests are invited to snack and mingle. A comment book and form will also be available to share your questions and thoughts.