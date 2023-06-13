× Expand courtesy Goodman Community Center Goodman Community Center CEO/Executive Director Letesha Nelson.

media release: DeVon Wilson, Goodman Center board member and assistant dean and diversity & inclusion coordinator in the College of Letters & Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will join Letesha in conversation about diversity, equity, inclusion, accesibility and belonging (DEIAB). And then they'll turn the tables to you, the community.

F﻿ollowing the short 30-minute discussion, attendees will participate in small group work to consider what DEIAB looks like at Goodman and the Madison community, and how the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion play into our individual lives.

A﻿ll are welcome and encouraged to attend.

R﻿egistration is appreciated but not required.

If you have questions, feel free to reach out to Amie Hoag, director of communications, at amie@goodmancenter.org.

Parking at the Goodman Center: This event will be held in our Ironworks building, located at 149 Waubesa St. (the building with the splash pad). Find detailed parking information here.

A﻿bout Our Guest - D﻿eVon L. Wilson, M.S. Ed.

DeVon Wilson is the Founding Director of the Center for Academic Excellence and Assistant Dean and Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator in the College of Letters & Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to his position in the College of Letters & Science, DeVon Wilson is currently a Research Associate in the Wisconsin Equity & Inclusion Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he is focusing on the human capital development within the higher education sector.

DeVon earned a B.A. in Psychology from Beloit College and M.S. Ed. in Adult and Continuing Education from Northern Illinois University with a specialization in Higher Education. For the past 24 years, DeVon worked in the areas of enrollment management, undergraduate research, Federal TRiO Programs, Student Affairs and Student Academic Affairs to increase the access of first-generation, students from economically depressed communities, and multicultural students to higher education and develop a pipeline to highly competitive graduate, medical, and law schools as well as high-demand industries. DeVon is also the founder of RSG Media Group focused on broadening participation in the sports media market sector.