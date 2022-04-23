media release: The city of Middleton is partnering with Dane County, the Madison Area Municipal StormWater Partnership (MAMSWaP) and the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District to host a community-wide household hazardous waste disposal event.

This Community Clean Sweep event will be held Saturday, April 23, from 8am-12pm at the Clark Street Community School at 2429 Clark St., Middleton, WI 53562.

This event offers an opportunity for all Dane County residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste, household chemicals, and other items that pose potential environmental and safety risks. These are the types of items that should not be placed in curbside trash or recycling bins. For a full list of items accepted at the event, please visit: https://landfill.countyofdane.com/documents/PDFs/Clean-Sweep-Event-April-23-web-flyer-FINAL.pdf

The cost to participate in the event is $10 per vehicle and advanced ticket purchase is recommended due to limited availability of tickets.

Can’t make the Community Clean Sweep event? Dane County residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste (plus electronics!) year round at the Dane County Clean Sweep Facility, located at the Dane County Landfill on 7102 US Hwy 12 Madison, WI. Please note, you should never leave hazardous wastes at any location. Abandoning hazardous wastes, even from households, is a State and Federal offense.

For further questions, please contact Kevin Belida at Belida.Kevin@countyofdane.com or (608) 838-3212.