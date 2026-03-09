Community Clothing Swap

media release: Bring your pre-loved clothes. Discover new wardrobe treasures.

Overture Center’s Sustainability Committee invites the Madison community to celebrate Earth Month with a clothing swap focused on reducing fashion waste and embracing conscious consumption. Give your gently used clothing a second life—and find something new to love in the process. This free event is open to the public. Bring a bag for your new finds!

Start cleaning your closets and collecting clothes now! All are welcome to donate clean, gently used clothing in all sizes.

Donations will be accepted in Overture’s Rotunda lobby in early to mid-April. Please RSVP to stay informed on the clothing donation drop-off schedule. Please note: We will not accept electronics, household items or furniture. We ask that all clothing be in good condition and laundered prior to donating.