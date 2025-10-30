Community Connections: ﻿Supporting Louisiana's Whooping Crane Recovery

media release: Whooping Cranes are returning to Louisiana's coastal and agricultural wetlands, but their recovery has been slowed by human-caused mortalities such as shootings. That's why the International Crane Foundation proactively engages hunters, educates youth, and inspires communities throughout the range of the Louisiana nonmigratory Whooping Crane population.

Since 2021, we have been partnering with conservation organizations, state agencies, and libraries to introduce the Louisiana community to Whooping Cranes. Through hunter outreach and library programs, we reach a large portion of individuals living in the core reintroduction areas, increasing awareness of Whooping Cranes in areas they frequent. In particular, our popular summer programs have reached hundreds of children each year in rural communities.

Join us as Irvin Louque and Brittney Palode discuss their outreach work, what they've learned, and how they're adapting to meet ongoing challenges to build support for Louisiana's Whooping Cranes.

Sponsored by Dallas Zoo.