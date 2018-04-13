press release: Congressman Mark Pocan (WI-02) will host a community conversation about health care Friday, April 13 from 7-8pm at the Madison Labor Temple. Special guest Keith Ellison (MN-05) will join Pocan, who serves as co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. In addition to being an outspoken advocate for improved health care in Congress, Ellison also serves as the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Friday, April 13, 2018 from 7-8pm (doors open at

6:30pm), Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53705

RSVP’s are encouraged via Facebook but not required. The event is free and open to both the public.