Community Conversation at COPA (Community Organizations Promoting the Arts)

Thursday, September 9, 6 PM, 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg

Read more about COPA and this event below!

Meet Dale Sticha: COPA

We had the chance to chat with Dale, Sticha, owner of SOSONIC and touring piano technician for Elton John, about his vision for COPA.

What is COPA?

COPA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to grow, support, and engage community arts organizations and help the arts flourish in Greater Madison.

Who are some of the key figures who are backing COPA at this stage?

We've got a slew of what we call “COPA Champions” such as Mike Leckrone and Steve Sveum, who are educators, and Laurie Lang (Croasdale) who is highly engaged in the Jazz world. We also have producer and musician, Butch Vig, endorsing this idea as well as Actor, singer, director, dancer, and choreographer, André De Shields.

Can you tell us about the proposed COPA facility?

The COPA 70,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility is located in Fitchburg and will feature a performance hall, as well as spaces for group rehearsal, individual practice, classes, technical training, meetings, performances, offices and shared services.

There is also an adjacent 20,000 sq-ft warehouse that could be used as a visual arts workshop. Both buildings would support each other and could be the beginning of developing this area into an arts district. This is a collaborative effort informed by arts community members through each step of the process.

Rendering of proposed COPA building

You are holding an event on Thursday, Sept. 9th to discuss ideas for the visual arts facility, can you tell us more about this?

We will host a community discussion about the proposed 20,000 sq-ft visual arts space at 6 PM on Thursday, September 9, at 2841 Index Road.

Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend. I will be speaking as well as Katherine Georgeson, an award-winning Milwaukee architect who specializes in theater and art spaces. We have opportunity to start from Ground Zero like we did with the first facility and work with a visionary architect who can transform the input of visual artists into an ideal space.

How can people get involved/learn about upcoming events?

This is a perfect time for people in the visual arts to engage in the conversation. We are looking for COPA champions, COPA board members, and to expand our reach and our visibility. Visit copamadison.org or reach out to dale_sticha@copamadison.org to learn more, share your ideas, and stay up to date about COPA events.