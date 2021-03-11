ONLINE: A Community Conversation with MMSD Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins

press release: On March 11, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) announced its phased plan for returning all grades to in-person learning as an option. The district's virtual learning model remains available for any student wishing to continue to learn remotely.

MMSD will be holding a Facebook Livestream today, March 11, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., providing an interactive real-time format to answer family questions. To participate in the livestream, please follow this link.

MMSD has continued to monitor COVID-19 metrics and receive guidance from public health experts. Recently, the district was advised that conditions were favorable for it to move forward with the next phase of its reopening plan. As a result, MMSD provided families with its plan for an optional and safe return to in-person learning. The current schedule for returning grade levels to in-person instruction options is as follows:

March 9: Kindergarten (four full days of in-person instruction)

March 16: Grades 1-2 (four full days of in-person instruction)

March 23: 4K (two full days in-person, two full days virtual)

April 13: Grades 3 (four full days of in-person instruction); 4K - 2 students who have switched their Returning Preference to in-person

April 20: Grades 4-5 (four full days of in-person instruction); Grade 6 (two full days in-person, two full days virtual); Grade 9 (two days in-person, two full days virtual); Grade 12 (two days in-person, two full days virtual)

April 27: Grades 7-8 (two full days in-person, two full days virtual); Grades 10-11 (two days in-person, two full days virtual)

On Monday March 15, families will receive a request to indicate their intentions on whether their student(s) will be returning to in-person instruction or remain learning in an all-virtual model. The Returning Preference App will open for all families from March 15 until 12:01am on March 20.

In addition, MMSD will begin a phased return of high school athletics and co-curricular activities. To learn more about the phased schedule you can follow this link.