Community Conversations on HIV

press release: The UW HIV/AIDS Comprehensive Care Program invites you to join us for dinner (free of charge) while we discuss “HIV 101: What you need to know”. Norah Boynton, HIV Medical Case Manager, and Ryan Westergaard, MD, Physician from the UW HIV program will present the facts on HIV transmission, treatment, and prevention. A great opportunity to get answers to any and all questions directly from the experts.

