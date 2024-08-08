media release: Invite your friends and neighbors to visit Holy Wisdom Monastery for this casual community-building event.

Chef Brian Macki and the culinary team will fire up the grill for our Community Cookout. This is a great opportunity to invite someone who has always been curious about the monastery and is looking for a reason to visit! All proceeds will go to support the work of the monastery during the retreat and guest house shutdown.

Please plan to join us and enjoy our wonderful community on a summer evening. Meat or veggie burgers, sides and drinks will be served. Outdoor and indoor seating available or you can bring a picnic blanket. Take a tour of the monastery and prairie.

For $15 per person admission...

• Family friendly activities

• Learn more about the different communities at Holy Wisdom

• Beautiful summer prairie evening

• One (meat or veggie) burger from the grill, sides and nonalcoholic beverage included

• BYOB - drink responsibly

All are welcome!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1166910807889425/